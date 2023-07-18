The Marsh Berkeley Extends CITIZEN BRAIN Written and Performed by Josh Kornbluth

An intimate and hilarious exploration of the human mind.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo 1 Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon
Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre Photo 2 Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Quentin Earl Darrington, Amber Iman & More to Star in HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSI Photo 4 Cast Set for HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T.

The Marsh Berkeley Extends CITIZEN BRAIN Written and Performed by Josh Kornbluth

Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley has extended Josh Kornbluth’s engaging and enlightening autobiographical monologue Citizen Brain, told in Kornbluth’s inimitable humorous, intelligent, and forthright style. Inspired to provide a helping hand, Kornbluth began to immerse himself in the study of brain disease at the Global Brain Health Institute. As he investigated whether or not society was suffering from political dementia, Kornbluth came across the discovery of the “empathy circuit” in the brain, which may be the ultimate cure to uniting divided groups and solving the world’s problems. Can a neurotic storyteller who flunked every science class spark a science-based revolution of empathy? 

Citizen Brain received its live theatrical premiere at The Marsh Berkeley in June 2023, with Theatrius calling the work an “irresistible comedy,” and Bay City News giving it a “Best Bet” sharing, “The Bay Area is blessed with a goodly number of divine monologists, and one of the best of the bunch is the humorous and insightful storyteller Josh Kornbluth.” Currently running through July 29, Citizen Brain will now extend August 5–26, 2023 with performances at 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit Click Here.

 

ABOUT Josh Kornbluth

Josh Kornbluth is a mainstay at The Marsh who has developed and premiered his lauded works there for decades, with his performance of Haiku Tunnel being The Marsh’s first-ever full-length production. For over three decades Kornbluth has been performing his autobiographical monologues for theater audiences all over the U.S., and in other countries as well. He launched his career as a solo artist with Josh Kornbluth’s Daily World, in which he described his childhood as the son of communists in 1960s New York. Thanks to a sponsorship by the U.S. State Department, Kornbluth’s monologue, Citizen Josh, toured throughout India. Other works include Red Diaper Baby (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Mathematics of Change, Ben Franklin: Unplugged, and the San Francisco Mime Troupe production of Mr. Smith Goes to Obscuristan, among many others. For two years he hosted a television interview program, “The Josh Kornbluth Show,” on KQED . He has collaborated with his brother Jacob on two nationally distributed feature films: Love & Taxes, which received a 100% “Fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes, and Haiku Tunnel, which was accepted into the Sundance Film Festival. Kornbluth has appeared in several other movies including concert films of Red Diaper Baby and The Mathematics of Change; Lynn Hershman Leeson’s Teknolust and Strange Culture, a documentary about artist and professor Steve Kurtz; and Francis Ford Coppola’s Jack, starring Robin Williams. His shows have been collected into a book, Red Diaper Baby: Three Comic Monologues, as well as two audiobooks from Audible, Red Diaper Baby: Three Comic Monologues and Ben Franklin: Unplugged … and Other Comic Monologues. He has taught a course in autobiographical storytelling at Stanford University. Kornbluth was an artist-in-residence at the Zen Hospice Project in San Francisco as well as a Hellman Visiting Artist at UCSF’s Memory and Aging Center. Since January 2017, Kornbluth has been an Atlantic Fellow for Equity in Brain Health at the Global Brain Health Institute, where he produces the Citizen Brain series of online videos that addresses issues including brain health, loneliness, empathy, and ageism. He also writes an online newsletter, But Not Enough About Me.

 

ABOUT Casey Stangl

Casey Stangl is an award-winning director based in Los Angeles. Recent projects include A Few Good Men at La Mirada Theatre , Steel Magnolias at Everyman Theater in Baltimore, and a workshop of Anna Ziegler’s Antigones for the Foundry Project. Stangl creates script adaptation and directs foreign language dubbing for Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Disney. She was named 2019 Director of the Year by StageScene Los Angeles. Stangl’s work has been seen at theaters across the country including South Coast Repertory, American Conservatory Theater, Guthrie Theater, Arizona Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Jungle Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Portland Stage, and Cleveland Playhouse. From 2015 to 2022 Stangl was Associate Artistic Director for Ojai Playwrights Conference, and she has developed new plays at the Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, Humana Festival, Pacific Playwrights Festival, PlayPenn, and Berkeley Rep’s Ground Floor. She proudly serves on the Executive Board of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), the national labor union for stage directors and choreographers. 

 

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAIN HEALTH INSTITUTE (GBHI): 
 

The Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI) is a leader in the global community dedicated to protecting the world’s aging populations from threats to brain health. GBHI works to reduce the scale and impact of dementia in three ways: by training and connecting the next generation of leaders in brain health through the Atlantic Fellows for Equity in Brain Health program; by collaborating in expanding preventions and interventions; and by sharing knowledge and engaging in advocacy. The Atlantic Fellows program is built on the idea that achieving fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies requires leaders with diverse perspectives to collaborate on solutions and learn from one another. The Atlantic Institute connects the seven Atlantic Fellows programs, building a global community of courageous leaders who inspire positive change.

ABOUT THE MARSH

The Marsh is known as “a breeding ground for new performance.” It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and pre-COVID hosted more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company’s two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh’s specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as “solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest.” The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area’s best intimate theaters, calling it “one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible.” Since its launch in April 2020, the theatre’s digital platform MarshStream has garnered more than 100,000 viewers. Notable MarshStream moments include the debut of MarshStream International Solo Fest 1 and 2, The Marsh’s first-ever digital festivals, and the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line, a new documentary about one of the world’s most famous social experiments gone wrong. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic MarshStream has hosted over 700 live streams, providing some 300 performers a platform to continue developing and producing art. The Marsh will continue to offer digital content on MarshStream, as well as in- person performances. 

 




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Journalist Emil Guillermo Comes to the San Francisco Fringe in August Photo
Journalist Emil Guillermo Comes to the San Francisco Fringe in August

Journalist, podcaster, investigative humorist, and former NPR host Emil Guillermo–winner of an American Book Award–takes his truth to the stage in a comic one-man show about race, the media, American Filipino history, and the recent Harvard/affirmative action case.

2
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW & THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Come To SFs Curran Theater Photo
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW & THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Come To SF's Curran Theater

Today, BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced two new shows coming to San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.)—The Rocket Man Show, a one-of-a-kind tribute to Elton John, and a special 48th anniversary screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring the movie's original Brad Majors, Barry Bostwick.

3
Eye Zens SYLVESTER THE MIGHT REAL to Open in August Photo
Eye Zen's SYLVESTER THE MIGHT REAL to Open in August

Eye Zen Presents has announced new dates for the world premiere of Sylvester, The Mighty Real, fifth in the company's OUT of Site series of performance-driven walking tours, rediscovering the hidden queer history of San Francisco.

4
San Franciscos African-American Shakespeare Company Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare Company Announces 2023-24 Season

The 29th season of San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare Company will see its Artistic Director L. Peter Callender taking on two of what he terms “bucket list roles.” First as Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman in October, followed by Shylock in the Merchant of Venice in May.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical!
Top Of The Shelton (7/07-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kensaku Shinohara: lunch box #3 & Good Bye
ODC Theater (8/10-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fred Pitts' Aren't You...?
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (4/07-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Woodminster Amphitheater (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports (TM)
BATS Improv (7/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tableau Stations: HOME WAVES
ODC Theater (8/03-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Never Too Late Show Starring Don Reed
The Marsh Berkeley (6/17-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Aladdin
Orpheum Theatre (8/02-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Falsettos
Pear Theatre (6/29-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You