The Lark Theater Announces Special Presentation: SAFETY LAST!

The Lark Theater presents a special screening of the silent film SAFETY LAST! with piano accompaniment by Concert Pianist Frederick Hodges. Harold Lloyd's laugh-out-loud timeless silent film comedy returns to the big screen!

The comic genius of silent star Harold Lloyd is eternal. Chaplin is the sweet innocent, Keaton the stoic outsider, but Lloyd-the modern guy striving for success-is us. And with its torrent of perfectly executed gags and astonishing stunts, Safety Last! is the perfect introduction to him. Lloyd plays a small-town bumpkin trying to make it in the big city, who finds employment as a lowly department-store clerk.

He comes up with a wild publicity stunt to draw attention to the store, resulting in an incredible feat of derring-do on his part that gets him started on the climb to success. Laugh-out-loud funny and jaw-dropping in equal measure, Safety Last! is a movie experience par excellence, anchored by a genuine legend.

Hailed in the press as one of the best concert pianists in the world, Frederick Hodges has established a reputation specializing in late romantic music as well as Ragtime, Broadway, and Hollywood musicals of the first half of the twentieth century by America's best composers, such as George Gershwin and Cole Porter. He maintains a busy concert schedule of stage, television, radio, and film appearances around the globe. Additionally, he is a much sought-after silent film accompanist for both live performances and DVD. He performs regularly at the Hollywood Heritage Museum, the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum in California, the Cinecon Film Festival in Hollywood, The TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, The San Francisco Silent Film Festival, and at silent film festivals around the country. He also performs at music festivals around the country, such as the Sacramento Music Festival, the West Coast Ragtime Festival, and the Sedalia Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival.

Ticket prices are $14 general admission, $8 for students. To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.

** The Lark Theater's mission is to maintain the 1940 art deco theater as a nonprofit, single screen, state of the art community film center to enhance the artistic, cultural and social life of Marin County with quality independent film, international film, classic & family film, film festivals and multi-cultural events.





