The JCCSF Celebrates The Holidays With Its Annual Glowing Hanukkah Party And More

The JCCSF will light up the season's darkest days with three holiday events, including the return of the Glowing Hanukkah Party Pop-Up at Ghirardelli Square on Sunday, December 4, 2021, an epic singalong to Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' presented by Choir! Choir! Choir! and two engaging online celebrations. Featuring something for the whole family, all of the JCCSF's Hanukkah events are open to all and many are free to attend. For more information and to register, visit jccsf.org/hanukkah.



"This Hanukkah, the JCCSF will reignite the tradition of coming together to share the light and reflect on the glow within each of us," says Paul Geduldig, CEO of the JCCSF. "The San Francisco community is invited to join us as we create new memories in lighting the menorah each night of the holiday, in remembrance and celebration of the strength of hope and faith."



Light and Illumination: Bringing Joy Into The Winter Holidays

Thursday, December 2, 5-6 p.m. PST

Online Event

FREE; registration required

https://www.jccsf.org/event/light-and-illumination-bringing-joy-into-the-winter-holidays/



Hanukkah is a time to bring light into the darkness of winter through candle lighting, storytelling and of course eating special holiday treats. JCCSF teachers Maggid Jhos Singer and Rabbi Batshir Torchio will lead an engaging event to share sweet holiday time together. Attendees will share stories and recipes; maybe eat a latke or jelly doughnut, and bring in the light together. Guests will also discover how these customs arise from the core Hanukkah story and how the tale relates to the current state of our lives, the environment and the future.





Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents 'Hallelujah' the Epic Singalong!

Thursday, December 2, 7-8:30 p.m. PST

Kanbar Hall at the JCCSF; 3200 California Street, San Francisco 94118

Tickets are $20

https://www.jccsf.org/event/choir-choir-choir-presents-hallelujah-the-epic-singalong/



Presented in partnership with the Contemporary Jewish Museum as part of Experience Leonard Cohen, international singing phenomenon Choir! Choir! Choir! will bring equal parts singing, comedy, and community-building to the JCCSF's Kanbar Hall. Led by creative directors Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman (AKA "DaBu"), the night will unfold like a melodic dream. Attendees will receive a lyric sheet at the door, and DaBu will teach an original vocal arrangement to a beloved song. There are no auditions, and the audience is you, the choir! Guests will get their Hanukkah groove on with holiday tunes, featuring Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" as the evening's centerpiece.





Glowing Hanukkah Party Pop-Up At Ghirardelli Square

Sunday, December 5, 2021 3-6 p.m. PST

Ghirardelli Square, 900 North Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109

FREE

https://www.jccsf.org/event/glowing-hanukkah-party-popup-at-ghirardelli-square/

This holiday season, the JCCSF will light up Ghirardelli Square with the 4th Annual Glowing Hanukkah Party. The free, family-friendly event includes a community candle lighting and live (glowing!) music, while attendees will enjoy making Hanukkah crafts, playing games, and indulging in tasty treats from the merchants at Ghirardelli Square. As we head into the darkest days of the year, guests are encouraged to help light up the night by dressing up in light-up, glittery, glow-in-the-dark outfits.





Oy, Chanikah! Festival Of Lights Celebration

Monday, December 6, 2021, 1 - 2 p.m. PST

Online Event

FREE; registration required

https://www.jccsf.org/event/oy-chanikah-festival-of-lights-celebration/



Singer and lecturer Mark Levy, will host Oy, Chanikah! Festival Of Lights Celebration, a lively holiday experience that has been in development for 40 years, taking guests on a journey through old and new worlds. With his guitar on hand and a stellar Hanukkah song playlist, guests can sing along or listen to heartfelt traditional songs in Yiddish, Ladino, Hebrew, Russian, and English. On this last day of the eight-day holiday, attendees will light candles and commemorate the liberation and re-dedication of the Temple.