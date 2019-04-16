The Empress Theatre Presents Scott Capurro

The Empress Theatre Comedy Night presents Scott Capurro Saturday, April 27th, 8PM at The Empress Theatre - 330 Virginia St, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Comic. Actor. Author. Playwright. Funny man Scott Capurro does it all and he's coming to the Empress Theatre for a night of raucous comedy!

Described by San Francisco Weekly as "stand-up in the very best possible sense - deadpan, ever-alert and hilarious", Scott Capurro has been performing stand-up since 1993. In 1994 he was awarded the Perrier Award for best newcomer at the Edinburgh Festival and has been performing regularly at almost every comedy club in the English speaking world, including the Punchline in San Francisco, the Comedy Store in London, the Comic Strip in New York City, and Yuk Yuks in Toronto, Canada.

A diverse performer, his talents were also incorporated into various films such as Star Wars: Phantom Menace, where he breathlessly wore a body stocking, and Mrs. Doubtfire, where he effortlessly played a homosexual. He's also a regular guest on Sarah and Vinnie, Alice Radio 97.3FM and he can be heard in The Andy Warhol Diaries (BBC Radio 4) as Andy Warhol.

Ticket prices are $25 online, $30 by phone or at the box office. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.





