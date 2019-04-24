The Empress Theatre Presents Cream Of Clapton Featuring Kevin Russell

Apr. 24, 2019  

The Empress Theatre Presents Cream Of Clapton Featuring Kevin Russell

The Empress Theatre Presents Cream of Clapton featuring Kevin Russell on Friday, May 3rd, 8PM at The Empress Theatre - 330 Virginia St, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Guitarist /singer extraordinaire Kevin Russell plays Eric Clapton's great songbook. From Cream to Slow Hand, Kevin is spellbinding as he brings to life these wonderful songs with his all-star band!

Kevin Russell - Guitar & Vocals

Matty Pinder - Bass & Vocals (son of Mike Pinder of the Moody Blues)

Steve Brown - Drums

Kevin Russell was born and raised in the Motor City and plays a unique blend of blues, rock and soul. Kevin says: "It's a Motor City thing!" Kevin is a very soulful guitar player as well as singer, songwriter and record producer. He first rose to prominence with his classic rock band 707, scoring a couple of rock radio classics hits and touring in the 80's playing arenas all over the U.S . He's has also played with a who's who list of recording and touring artists throughout his career and recently finished over 380 shows in the cast of the Broadway Smash Hit Show "Jersey Boys" in New York City and in San Francisco. 707's rock hit "I Could Be Good For You" was featured in the block buster film "Grown Ups" starring Adam Sandler.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $20 general admission online, $25 at the box office or by phone. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.



