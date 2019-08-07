The Empress Theatre Presents 3rd Annual San Francisco International Piano Festival

The San Francisco International Piano Festival returns to the Empress Theatre for its 3rd season, presenting world class artists and unique programming.

Johnandrew Slominski makes his Empress debut with Brahms' deeply poetic late piano pieces Op.118 and works by Mozart and Philip Glass. Eunmi Ko created a sensation during last year's festival and returns to perform enchanting music of the cosmos: George Crumb's Makrokosmos Book II (selections) and David Liptak's Constellations.

Since its inception in 2017, the San Francisco International Piano Festival has grown in size and depth, reflecting the immense love of the piano and its repertoire by our Bay Area community. The programs are designed to integrate artist, audience and repertoire to create a space where all are welcome to experience the powerful connection that is communal, active listening. Artistic identity is at the center of this festival with over 18 pianists performing, and the programming is woven from each pianist's passion projects, the continuity and contrast between musical styles, and the many factors that make the works being performed relevant at this moment in our history. It is for this reason that the repertoire is so diverse, ranging from Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven, to Rzewski, Ligeti and Crumb.

The Piano Collective is comprised of leaders in their field, they represent a dozen distinguished institutions including Harvard University, Granados-Marshall Academia in Barcelona, San Francisco Conservatory and the Royal Conservatory of the Hague.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $20 general admission online, $25 by Phone & Box Office. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.





