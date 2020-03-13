The Contemporary Jewish Museum is Temporarily Closed

The Contemporary Jewish Museum has released the following statement regarding its closure:

Your health and safety are of the utmost importance to all of us here at The Contemporary Jewish Museum (The CJM). The Museum has not been connected to any known cases of coronavirus, but we are committed to doing our part to help curb community spread of the outbreak. Therefore, The Museum is temporarily closed as of 5pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The CJM is closely monitoring the changing status of the coronavirus outbreak, and we will continue to follow the recommendations of public health authorities. As this situation develops, we will reassess The Museum's closure status, and we look forward to reopening as soon as it is safe to do so.

We urge everyone to continue to take standard precautions, including frequent hand washing and social distancing, and to stay informed with resources from the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you have a question about Wise Sons open hours, please visit their website.

Please check the website for updates regarding the status of The CJM's open hours as circumstances continue to develop.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at info@thecjm.org. B'Shalom.





