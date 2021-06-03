The Art of Banksy is Coming to San Francisco

Seen by over 750,000 people worldwide, The Art of Banksy spotlights 80 original and authenticated works associated with, arguably, the most intriguing and talked-about artist in modern history.

Composed of prints, canvases, screenprints, sculptures, unique works, and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between 1997 and 2008, the exhibit features iconic works such as âGirl and Balloon", "Flower Thrower" and "Rude Copper" alongside some of the artist's lesser-known masterpieces.

Banksy, whose identity remains a mystery, is considered one of the world's top political artists. In 2010, Time magazine selected the British artist for its list of the worlds' 100 most influential people among the company of Barack Obama, Steve Jobs, and Lady Gaga.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to explore the fascinating world of Banksy.

Opens November 22nd, 2021

Click HERE to purchase pre-sale tickets!