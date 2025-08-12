Terry Baum's LESBO SOLO: MY GAY HISTORY PLAY is Coming to The Marsh Berkeley

The Marsh Berkeley will present the latest work from pioneer lesbian playwright Terry Baum—Lesbo Solo: My Gay History Play, co-directed by Sarah Alberston and Bill Peters. A Best of Fringe winner at the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival, the play begins in 1963, when Terry’s beloved high school teacher is threatened with being fired over rumors that she’s a lesbian.

Spanning over five decades, Lesbo Solo: My Gay History Play is both a narrative coming-out story and gay historical opus—a reminder that history is first lived, then written. As Terry evolves from a homophobic teenager into an outspoken lesbian and political force, audiences are taken on a whirlwind tour of the gay liberation movement shared from Baum’s personal, hilarious, and deeply lived story. Lesbo Solo: My Gay History Play will run September 7 – October 12, 2025.



Developed by Lilith Women’s Theater, Lesbo Solo: My Gay History Play premiered at the San Francisco Fringe Festival in 2024, where it was named a Best of Fringe. Since then, it has been featured at World Pride 2025 in Washington, D.C., and at the Zero to Fierce Festival, presented by EXIT Theatre in Arcata, California. Baum, praised by DC Metro as “Mesmerizing” for her portrayal of First Lady Elanor Roosevelt’s lesbian love affair in her previous solo work HICK: A Love Story, is one of the founding members of Lilith Women’s Theatre, founded in the Bay Area in 1975.