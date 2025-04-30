TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to Los Altos Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Altos Stage Company has announced its upcoming production of Twelfth Night, a captivating contemporary musical adaptation conceived by the Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub.

This vibrant reimagining of Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy features an eclectic modern score that masterfully weaves together the sounds of jazz, funk, soul, blues, and pop. Originally commissioned by The Public Theater in New York, this adaptation delves deep into the rich themes of mistaken identity, gender roles, and self-discovery, all while exploring the nuances of gender swapping in today's society.

Twelfth Night will run for 18 performances May 30 - June 22, 2025, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, May, 29th.

Featuring: Kristy Aquino, Dan Cardenas, Joe Cloward, Ray D'Ambrosio, Lauren D'Ambrosio, Sruthi Jayakumar, Melissa Mei Jones, Corinna Laskin, Luna Lau, Katherine Nägele-Lin, Naomi Murray, Patty Reinhart, Rachel Rivera, Ralph Shehayed, Kristen Soriano, Sarah Thermond, and Jen Yuan.

Set against the backdrop of the twelfth day of Christmas, this delightful tale follows the resourceful Viola, who, after a shipwreck, finds herself washed ashore in the whimsical land of Illyria. Disguised as a man, she is swept into a whirlwind of mistaken identities and romantic entanglements, as she courts a countess while secretly falling for a Duke. This captivating journey of self-discovery, underscored by a fresh and lively original jazz-funk score composed by the talented Shaina Taub, transforms the stage into a soulful celebration of love and belonging.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

