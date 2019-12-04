THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Announced At At Foothill Music Theatre

Multi-award winning Foothill Music Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Adapted from Charles Dicken's unfinished novel of the same name, this hilarious whodunit invites audiences to solve its main mystery by identifying the murderer of its title character. When young Edwin Drood disappears, everyone he knows becomes a suspect. Among the lineup of criminal culprits are Drood's dashing but villainous uncle, his beautiful fiancée, mysterious houseguests, and the proprietress of the opium den.

Presented as a play within a play by a loony Victorian theatre company, this rollicking musical comedy debuted at New York Shakespeare Festival before moving to Broadway, where it became a smash hit, winning 4 Tony Awards including "Best Musical," "Best Original Score," and "Best Book." Its 2012 Broadway Revival by Roundabout Theatre Company received a New York Times Critic's Pick and five Tony Award nominations including "Best Revival of a Musical." New York Post called The Mystery of Edwin Drood "jolly good fun," and USA Today said this musical murder mystery "combines raucous comedy, lush tunes and audience participation to create a festive atmosphere in which life is celebrated, even if death is integral to the plot."

February 27 - March 15, 2020, 7:30pm Thursdays; 8pm Fridays & Saturdays (+2pm Saturday, March 7); 2pm Sundays. Lohman Theatre, Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Rd (I-280 & El Monte Road), Los Altos Hills, CA 94022

Parking in Student Parking Lot 8. Visitors must purchase the required parking permit for $3. Foothill College is located off I-280 on El Monte Road in Los Altos Hills.

TICKETS: Tickets ($12-$36) and more information to be available soon at www.foothill.edu/theatre or by phone at (650) 949-7360.





