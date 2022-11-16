THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Ticket Policy At Broadway San Jose

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy for the San Jose engagement playing at the Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, November 22 and running through Sunday, November 27, 2022. A limited number of tickets will be available for $25 each sold via the Broadway Direct Official Digital Lottery.



The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.



To enter, visit lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/bom-sj/. Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. Make sure the name you enter matches the name on your photo ID. If you are a winner, you must present a valid, non-expired photo ID at the box office to pick up your tickets. Please note: We cannot accept photocopies of IDs.



After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not. If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets online. If you do not pay for your tickets by the deadline listed in your confirmation, they will be released and re-sold. Major credit cards are accepted.



After you pay and receive your payment confirmation, you can pick up your tickets at the Box Office no sooner than 30 minutes before show time with a valid photo ID. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.



THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.



THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.



The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.



NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com



The San Jose engagement of THE BOOK OF MORMON is presented by arrangement with Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander presentation, and is a subscription offering of the 2022/23 season.



Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of the Nederlander organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.



Broadway San Jose asks audiences to join in providing the safest space possible for patrons, cast, crew, and staff. For the most up-to-date information on Broadway San Jose's COVID-19 policies, visit: broadwaysanjose.com/information/safe-and-clean-commitment/.