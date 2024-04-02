THE BEST OF THE SECOND CITY is Coming to Berkeley Rep

The limited two-week engagement will take place Tuesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater, The Second City, will return to Berkeley Repertory Theatre with The Best of The Second City The limited two-week engagement will take place Tuesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 28, 2024. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
The Best of The Second City features some of the best sketch comedy and songs from their comedy vaults updated for the modern era, as well as some of their newest classics and trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company’s best and brightest…and funniest! Find out for yourself why The Second City has been on the cutting-edge of satirical revues and the first name in laughter for over 60 years.
“We are so excited to welcome The Second City back to Berkeley Rep for some summer fun with The Best of The Second City,” said Managing Director Tom Parrish. “Audiences have enjoyed The Second City’s previous shows, and this one promises to bring a wave of laughter and creativity that showcases the very essence of comedic brilliance."
Directed by Jeff Griggs, The Second City Touring Company includes George Elord, Chas Lilly, Phylicia McLeod, Cat Savage, Annie Sullivan, and Max Thomas. Music Direction is provided by Michael Oldham. Stage Management is provided by Rebecca Gilman.
The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, and Steven Yeun, among many more.
