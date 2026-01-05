West Coast Premiere of FLEX is Coming to San Francisco Playhouse

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Francisco Playhouse will present the West Coast Premiere of Candrice Jones' Flex, directed by Bay Area theatre titan and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre artistic director Margo Hall.

This action-packed new play set in 1998 spotlights the Lady Train high school basketball team in Plainnole, Arkansas. Following the recent formation of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the players dream of going pro. First, they must face the pressures of being young, Black, and female in the rural South as setbacks on and off the court threaten to tear them apart.

Developed at Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Ground Floor, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, Actors Theatre of Louisville's Humana Festival of the Arts, and National New Play Network's National Showcase of New Plays, Flex made its New York premiere at Lincoln Center Theater.