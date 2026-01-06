Tenderloin Museum To Present Return Engagement Of The Compton’s CAFETERIA RIOT

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tenderloin Museum will resume performances of The Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, its immersive theatrical production exploring a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history. Performances will begin January 16, 2026, with Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7:00 p.m. at the production’s dedicated venue at 835 Larkin Street in San Francisco. Tickets are priced at $75, with performances currently scheduled through March.

The Tenderloin Museum first staged The Compton’s Cafeteria Riot in 2018, marking an expansion of its mission to preserve neighborhood history through live performance. In 2025, the Museum converted a vacant storefront on Larkin Street into a permanent, historically accurate recreation of a 1960s cafeteria, establishing a dedicated home for the production in the same neighborhood where the historical events occurred.

“Museums don't typically produce theater, but historically inspired arts programming is essential to how we preserve and share Tenderloin history,” said Katie Conry, Executive Director of the Tenderloin Museum. “The Compton's Cafeteria Riot tells a vital story of LGBTQ+ history rooted in the Tenderloin. After a nearly sold-out year, the response from audiences made it clear this story needed to continue. We're excited to welcome people back to a permanent home for the production and to keep sharing this history in the neighborhood where it began.”

The play recounts events from the summer of 1966, when resistance to police harassment at Compton’s Cafeteria escalated into what is widely recognized as the first recorded act of militant queer resistance in the United States. The uprising occurred three years prior to the Stonewall rebellion in New York City.

The Compton’s Cafeteria Riot was co-written by trans activists Collette LeGrande and Donna Personna, members of the Tenderloin’s queer community during the era depicted, alongside playwright and co-producer Mark Nassar. The production is directed by Ezra Reaves and performed by a trans-led ensemble of 12 actors, placing audiences within the recreated cafeteria environment as the events unfold.

“Great theater comes from stories that don't go away and Compton's is one of those stories,” said Mark Nassar. “Building out a permanent space was a risk, but a sold-out year proved that The Compton's Cafeteria Riot has staying power. It's essential to San Francisco's history for residents and visitors alike. Once people see it, it becomes a key part of how they experience the city.”

TICKETS

Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. beginning January 16, 2026, at 835 Larkin Street in San Francisco. Tickets are $75 and are available through the Tenderloin Museum for performances scheduled through March.