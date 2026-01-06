Magic Theatre To Present ENTANGLED By Julie Hébert

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Magic Theatre and Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC will present Entangled by Julie Hébert, directed by Andrea Gordon. The production will be performed at Magic Theatre at Fort Mason in San Francisco.

Entangled centers on two female scientists isolated in the mountains of New Mexico alongside an unpredictable handyman. The play examines personal and professional connections through the lens of quantum “entanglement,” as the characters confront conflicting perspectives on reality, emotional strain, and unresolved tensions.

The cast will include Anne Darragh, Kina Kantor, Brian Lohmann, Michael Anthony Torres, Caleb Cabrera, and Eloise Johnson.

Julie Hébert is a writer and director whose work spans theater, television, and film. Her plays have been produced nationwide, and she has twice received the PEN Center Award in Drama. Her television work has earned both Emmy and Peabody Awards.

Andrea Gordon is the Artistic Director of Rainbow Zebra Productions and has directed and produced West Coast theater for more than four decades. Her past affiliations include Eureka Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, and Three Girl Theatre, among others. She holds degrees from UCSB and San Francisco State University and is currently pursuing doctoral studies at CIIS.

TICKETS

Entangled will be performed at Magic Theatre, located at Fort Mason, 2 Marina Boulevard, Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. All tickets are $20 and are available through the venue.