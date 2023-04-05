Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Symphony San Jose Presents 'Brahms & Fandango' Next Month

Performances run May 6-7, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Brahms & Fandango

Violin virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers performs a new commission from preeminent Mexican composer Arturo Marquez. Her request for a concerto based on Mariachi traditions reflected Marquez father's heritage, and so was born the fiery, soulful Fandango. Also on the program are Gerald Finzi's Prelude, and Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4.

Who: Symphony San Jose presents

What: Brahms & Fandango

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:30pm

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.

THE PROGRAM:

Gerald Finzi: Prelude for String Orchestra in F minor
Arturo Marquez: Fandango
Johannes Brahms: Symphony #4

Conductor: Tatsuya Shimono
Soloist: Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

San Francisco Opera's free storytelling workshop series, The Opera in You, a new program offered during the Company's current Centennial Season, culminates with a free public storytelling event, The Opera in You: Season Finale Showcase, on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Green Room in the Veterans Building.
Ragazzi Boys Chorus will present the jubilant spring concert Created for Joy! at their concert this spring.
Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of ARTS IN AMERICA.
The Peninsula Women's Chorus has announced its spring 2023 concert series, To Burst to Bloom, which the group will perform live on May 6th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on May 13 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto.

Crowded Fire Theater's 2023 Matchbox Play Reading Series Comes To The Potrero Stage This MonthCrowded Fire Theater's 2023 Matchbox Play Reading Series Comes To The Potrero Stage This Month
April 7, 2023

Crowded Fire Theater (CFT)  announces the return of its Matchbox Reading Series, featuring new plays by lily gonzales, Humaira Ghilzai & Bridgette Dutta Portman, Eugenie Chan, and CFT's 2021-23 Resilience & Development (R&D) Lab playwrights Star Finch, A-lan Holt, Maria Jenson, and Lisa Marie Rollins. This year's Matchbox is presented in partnership with Golden Thread Productions, Shotgun Players, and Playwrights Foundation, with support from the Gerbode Foundation.  
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
April 7, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley stages the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.
Town Hall Announces CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY As Final Production Of The 2022-2023 SeasonTown Hall Announces CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY As Final Production Of The 2022-2023 Season
April 7, 2023

Town Hall Theatre presents Lynn Nottage's Crumbs from the Table of Joy, a story of family, womanhood, and growing up amidst the social and political changes of the 1950's. When Ernestine's mother dies, she moves with her father and sister from Pensacola, Florida to Brooklyn, New York. There, she faces the many possibilities of her future that were no more than dreams back in Florida, and she discovers what type of life she wants to live. 
Photos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage CompanyPhotos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage Company
April 7, 2023

Get a first look at Grand Horizons at San Jose Stage Company.
San Francisco Opera's free storytelling workshop series, The Opera in You, a new program offered during the Company's current Centennial Season, culminates with a free public storytelling event, The Opera in You: Season Finale Showcase, on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Green Room in the Veterans Building.
