Symphony San Jose Presents 'Brahms & Fandango' Next Month
Performances run May 6-7, 2023.
Violin virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers performs a new commission from preeminent Mexican composer Arturo Marquez. Her request for a concerto based on Mariachi traditions reflected Marquez father's heritage, and so was born the fiery, soulful Fandango. Also on the program are Gerald Finzi's Prelude, and Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4.
Who: Symphony San Jose presents
What: Brahms & Fandango
When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:30pm
Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.
THE PROGRAM:
Gerald Finzi: Prelude for String Orchestra in F minor
Arturo Marquez: Fandango
Johannes Brahms: Symphony #4
Conductor: Tatsuya Shimono
Soloist: Anne Akiko Meyers, violin
