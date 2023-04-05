Symphony San Jose Presents 'Brahms & Fandango' Next Month

Violin virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers performs a new commission from preeminent Mexican composer Arturo Marquez. Her request for a concerto based on Mariachi traditions reflected Marquez father's heritage, and so was born the fiery, soulful Fandango. Also on the program are Gerald Finzi's Prelude, and Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4.

Who: Symphony San Jose presents

What: Brahms & Fandango

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:30pm

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.

THE PROGRAM:

Gerald Finzi: Prelude for String Orchestra in F minor

Arturo Marquez: Fandango

Johannes Brahms: Symphony #4

Conductor: Tatsuya Shimono

Soloist: Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Conductor: Tatsuya Shimono

Soloist: Anne Akiko Meyers, violin