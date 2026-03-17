Symphony San Jose Will Perform BEETHOVEN’S PASTORALE in May

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Symphony San Jose will celebrate spring with three colorful orchestral works to delight the senses: Antonín Dvořák's Carnival Overture, Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique, and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 (Pastorale).

Performances run Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 10 at 2:30pm.

Beethoven's musical landscape evokes scenes from nature and country life where every note tells the story of harmony between humanity and earth. This joyful journey is an unforgettable tour through our serene, powerful, and breathtaking world with bird calls, a babbling brook, and a powerful thunderstorm.

Mason Bates' concerto for orchestra with an animated film explores the age-old connection between creativity and technology as a magical animated Sprite leads the audience on a lively and cutting-edge guide inside the instruments of the orchestra.

Opening the concert is Dvořák's high-spirited depiction of a lively festival. Often interpreted as depicting a lonely wanderer arriving in a city where a carnival is taking place, it is a rousing testament to our capacity for joy and celebration.

AN ADDED ATTRACTION: Music Notes occur one hour prior to the concert in the main auditorium and includes an informative discussion, fun facts, insights, and interviews with featured guests. It is free of charge to concert ticket holders, and designed to deepen the audience's appreciation of the music to be featured during the performance.

And on Mother's Day, Symphony San Jose always does a little something special all.