Symphony San Jose Chorale Presents CAROLS IN THE CALIFORNIA

The event is on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7pm.

Oct. 12, 2022  

A Family Holiday Tradition! The Symphony San Jose Chorale under the baton of Elena Sharkova presents the 15th Annual "Carols in the California", an exciting and festive program of holiday cheer. Enjoy a traditional sing-along of your favorite carols with choir and brass ensemble and prepare to be dazzled by performances of classical works by members of Symphony San Jose and the SSJ Chorale all in the warm glow of the beautifully restored California Theatre.

And while downtown, enjoy Christmas in the Park and Winter Wonderland rides and games just two blocks from the theater. San Jose comes alive with the Holiday Season, with activities and memories for the entire family! All-day inexpensive parking is available at the city-owned garage on San Carlos Street with entrances on both Second and Third Streets.

PRICES: $36 ($26 for attendees under 26 years old.)

BOX OFFICE PHONE: 408.286.2600 or Website: www.symphonysanjose.org Email: jmeyers@symphonysanjose.org

Or visit the Walk-In Box Office between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Friday at 325 South First Street in downtown San Jose, between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets just one-half block from the California Theatre.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO: Symphony San Jose Chorale presents

WHAT: "Carols in the California"

WHEN: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7pm

WHERE: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose


