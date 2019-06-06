Summer Nights Include Fun Classes In Mixology, Art, More At Montalvo, June 19-Sept 11

Montalvo Arts Center invites members of the Bay Area to release their creative side with four after-hours classes as part of its Summer Nights Series. Offered for beginners, experts, and all levels of curiosity, the subject of these Summer Arts Classes range from visual arts to cocktail mixology and botanical design. In a relaxed setting where experimentation is encouraged, attendees will enjoy guided instruction from professionals along with light refreshments and wine. Summer Arts Classes (details below) will be offered 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesdays evenings: June 19, July 24, August 21, September 11, 2019 at Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets (prices below) or more information, the public may visit www.montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858.

Contemporary Floral Design: Color Theory - June 19

Montalvo kicks off its Summer Arts Classes by inviting attendees to explore the landscape and natural palette of its grounds through the art of Contemporary Floral Design. The pieces created in this workshop will complement the color and texture of Montalvo's unique property through the arrangement of seasonal foliage, flowers, and seeds. This exploration will teach students about native plants, how to use foraged foliage, and creating a palette that will work with a given event location. Topics of this class include: tints, shades, saturation, contrast, warmth, coolness, analogous colors, and rounding out with triangles. Amanda Borges, a native Californian who works as a landscape designer and florist throughout the Bay Area, will be instructing this class.

Crafting Cocktails: The Art of Mixology - July 24

Montalvo presents The Art of Mixology, a hands-on class that showcases both classic and modern takes on an array of cocktails. The class begins with an overview of professional bar-tending techniques before moving on to demonstrate and sample cocktails with different alcohol bases. Along the way, students will learn about the history behind these drinks, and what elements contribute to their flavor profiles. The class will conclude with attendees making their own cocktails.



NOTE: Must be 21 or older to participate. Participants must bring their own shaker, fine strainer, mixing spoon, and a high ball glass. All cocktail ingredients will be provided.

Experimental Drawing Techniques: India Ink, Charcoal & Graphite - August 21

In this mixed media class, students will push the traditional drawing mediums of India Ink, Charcoal & Graphite into new directions under the instruction of art teacher Dana Harel. Students will be invited to brush on, splatter, drip, pour, and spray India ink, and use charcoal and graphite in unconventional ways - leading to unique results every attempt. Throughout the evening, participants will be guided through an investigation of these materials individually and then in combination, manipulating their properties into a cohesive final work of art.

Experimental Drawing Techniques: Pattern on Fabric - September 11

In the final Summer Arts class, students can focus on using line and shape to create unique patterns in a Pattern on Fabric class. Beginning with a demonstration on how to make printing blocks with string, found objects, and rollers, students will create completely original patterns on paper. Final works will be printed on fabric squares that students can incorporate into other textile art pieces, creating a unique, limited-edition cloth. Artist Dana Harel is the guest instructor.

Montalvo Summer Nights offers the community a fun and beautiful atmosphere for creative exploration: through art, music, dance, film, live performance, and more, guests can follow different paths to find their inspiration.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

For information or to order tickets, visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You