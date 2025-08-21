Steve Budd’s OY, WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE Will Play The Marsh Berkeley This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marsh Berkeley will present acclaimed playwright and performer Steve Budd in Oy, What They Said About Love, a new, Jewish take on his hit solo show What They Said About Love. Directed by Mark Kenward and Kenny Yun, the production will run September 20–October 25, 2025, with a press opening set for September 27.

In this love-addled solo piece, Budd kvetches and kvells his way through the joys and frustrations of romance, channeling more than a dozen characters developed from extensive interviews. Audiences will be guided through stories of how couples meet, make it to the chuppah, and wrestle with the ups and downs of commitment—and why some people just can’t seem to settle down. Oy, What They Said About Love earned Best of the Fringe honors at the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival and has since toured Santa Monica, San Diego, Ottawa, and beyond.

Steve Budd is an Oakland-based actor, writer, storyteller, standup comic, and solo performer. His Bay Area credits include San Francisco Playhouse, New Conservatory Theatre Center, Impact Theatre, and Marin Shakespeare Company, with solo work featured at The Marsh, San Francisco Fringe Festival, Solo Sundays at Stage Werx, and more. His award-winning What They Said About Love has been seen in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Ottawa, and London. Directors Mark Kenward and Kenny Yun bring decades of experience in solo performance, with Kenward’s productions earning “Best of San Francisco Fringe” honors and Yun’s students performing on stages across the globe.

Performances of Oy, What They Said About Love will take place Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., with an additional 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday, October 19. There will be no show on October 11. Tickets are $25–$35 for general admission and $50–$100 for reserved seating (plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket) and are available at themarsh.org.