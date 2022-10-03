Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Staged Reading of HOME Comes to American Bookbinders Museum This Weekend

The event is on Saturday, October 8 at 7pm.

Oct. 03, 2022  

The American Bookbinders Museum, The Yerba Buena Community District and Word for Word present a staged reading of Home by George Saunders Directed by Sheila Balter. The event is on Saturday, October 8 at 7pm at the American Bookbinders Museum 355 Clementina Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.

Admission: Free Admission-Limited Seating; First Come-First Served, General Admission, Masks and Proof of Vaccination required.

Presented by; The American Bookbinders Museum, The Yerba Buena Community District and Word for Word.

Home by George Saunders is the story of a vet returning from the war, who discovers it's not that easy to come home. Of "Home", George Saunders says, "If you send four hundred thousand people into a shitstorm, don't expect everybody to come back smelling like roses. Some of them are going to come back damaged. To show ourselves to be an honorable culture, we have to step up and deal with them with all the generosity and love we can summon, or shame on us."

Directed by Sheila Balter. The cast includes Word for Word ensemble members Brian Rivera, Patricia Silver, Bob Ernst, JoAnne Winter and Norman Gee.

Performed with permission of the author.




