Sonoma County's Marquee Theater Journalists Association Announces 2019 MTJA Award Nominations
The San Francisco North Bay's Marquee Theater Journalists Association has released the list of nominees for its 4th Annual MTJA Awards. The Association recognized the exemplary work of Sonoma County theater artists with nominations in eighteen categories that were culled from the sixty-eight productions attended by MTJA members. Recipients will be announced at the 2019 MTJA Awards - A Celebration of Sonoma County Theater which will be held on Monday, October 14th at 3 Disciples Brewing in downtown Santa Rosa.
The MTJA was founded in 2015 by Sonoma County-based theater journalists with the intent of developing a critically-based awards program to acknowledge outstanding work done by the local theater community. Current members include the North Bay Bohemian's Harry Duke, Imagination Lane's Alexa Chipman, Sonoma County Gazette's Jeanie K. Smith, and Aisle Seat Review's Barry Willis and Nicole Singley. A ranked-choice voting system is used to determine the nominees.
From its inception, the Marquee Theater Journalists Association took a decidedly different approach to its awards system than most other programs. It originally recognized three types of plays - comedy, drama, and musical - and was the first Bay Area theater awards program to have non-gender-specific performance categories. The MTJA opted to not have the standard binary divisions and instead acknowledges Outstanding Lead and Outstanding Supporting Performances in Comedy, Drama, and Musical productions. This year the Association has added an eighteenth award category - Outstanding Solo Performance/Production.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2019 MTJA Awards:
* Outstanding Poster/Program Design *
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
The House of Yes - Main Stage West
Polar Bears - Left Edge Theatre
The Revolutionists - 6th Street Playhouse
A Streetcar Named Desire - 6th Street Playhouse
* Outstanding Costume Design *
Kate Graham - The Revolutionists - 6th Street Playhouse
Pamela Johnson - The Addams Family Musical - Spreckels Theatre Company
Pamela Johnson - Cinderella - Spreckels Theatre Company
Pamela Johnson - Hamlet - Spreckels Theatre Company
Barbara McFadden - My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live
* Outstanding Lighting Design *
April George - Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
Yavé Guzman - Of Mice and Men - Cloverdale Performing Arts Center
Eddy Hansen - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
Jon Tracy - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater
Missy Weaver - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
* Outstanding Sound Design *
Jeff Basham - Every Brilliant Thing - Left Edge Theatre
Kristoffer Barrera - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theatre
Albert Casselhoff, Branice McKenzie - To Kill a Mockingbird - 6th Street Playhouse
Jessica Johnson - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
Joe Winkler - The Nether - Left Edge Theatre
* Outstanding Set Design *
Elizabeth Craven - After Miss Julie - Main Stage West
Elizabeth Craven - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
Argo Thompson - Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
Argo Thompson - Hand to God - Left Edge Theatre
Jon Tracy - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater
* Outstanding Choreography *
Sergia Louise Anderson - The Naked Truth - Left Edge Theatre
Staci Arriaga - My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live
Jim Cooney - A Chorus Line - Transcendence Theatre Company
Dana Seghesio - After Miss Julie - Main Stage West
Michella Snider - Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater
* Outstanding Musical Direction *
Ginger Beavers - Guys and Dolls - 6th Street Playhouse
Mary Chun - Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater
Janis Dunson-Wilson - Jesus Christ Superstar - SRJC Theatre Arts
Lucas Sherman - The Addams Family Musical - Spreckels Theatre Company
Paul Smith - Cinderella - Spreckels Theatre Company
* Outstanding Ensemble *
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
Heathen Valley - Main Stage West
The House of Yes - Main Stage West
This Random World - Left Edge Theatre
* Outstanding Solo Performance/Production *
Jessica Headington - The 12 Dates of Christmas - 6th Street Playhouse - Directed by Juliet Noonan
Jennifer King - The Belle of Amherst - Sonoma Arts Live - Directed by Sharon Winegar
Chris Schloemp - Polar Bears - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by David Templeton
Ron Severdia - Every Brilliant Thing - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by Argo Thompson
John Shillington - Underneath the Lintel - Cinnabar Theater - Directed by John Craven
* Outstanding Musical Production *
Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater - Directed by Elly Lichenstein
Cinderella - Spreckels Theatre Company - Directed by Sheri Lee Miller
A Chorus Line - Transcendence Theatre Company - Directed by Amy Miller
Million Dollar Quartet - 6th Street Playhouse - Directed by Michael Ray Wisely
My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live - Directed by Michael Ross
* Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical *
Daniela Innocenti Beem - Hello, Dolly! - Sonoma Arts Live
Isiah Carter - Shrek the Musical - Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts
Michael McGurk - Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater
Sarah Wintermeyer - My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live
Ariel Zukerman - Guys and Dolls - 6th Street Playhouse
* Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical *
Mary Gannon Graham - Cabaret - Cinnabar Theater
Daniela Innocenti Beem - Annie - 6th Street Playhouse
Nick Kenrick - Million Dollar Quartet - 6th Street Playhouse
Randy Nazarian - Guys and Dolls - 6th Street Playhouse
Tim Setzer - My Fair Lady - Sonoma Arts Live
* Outstanding Comedy Production *
Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by David L. Yen
Hand to God - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by Chris Ginesi
The House of Yes - Main Stage West - Directed by Elizabeth Craven
Savage Wealth - Main Stage West - Directed by John Shillington
Sex with Strangers - Left Edge Theatre - Directed by Diane Bailey
* Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy *
Sam Coughlin - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
Dean Linnard - Hand to God - Left Edge Theatre
Sharia Pierce - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
Illana Niernberger - Savage Wealth - Main Stage West
Chris Schloemp - Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
* Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy *
Laura Jorgensen - The House of Yes - Main Stage West
Chandler Parrott-Thomas - Hand to God - Left Edge Theatre
Lydia Revelos - The Revolutionists - 6th Street Playhouse
Lyndsey Savilingam - Barbecue Apocalypse - Spreckels Theatre Company
Nick Sholley - Drumming with Anubis - Left Edge Theatre
* Outstanding Drama Production *
After Miss Julie - Main Stage West - Directed by Elizabeth Craven & David Lear
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company - Directed by Elizabeth Craven
Faceless - 6th Street Playhouse - Directed By Craig A. Miller
The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater - Directed by Taylor Korobow
Hamlet - Spreckels Theater Company - Directed by Sheri Lee Miller
* Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama *
Keith Baker - Hamlet - Spreckels Theatre Company
Elijah Pinkham - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Spreckels Theatre Company
Illana Niernberger - Faceless - 6th Street Playhouse
Aaron Wilton - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater
David L. Yen - Faceless - 6th Street Playhouse
* Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama *
Kevin Bordi - The Night Alive - Main Stage West
Jennifer Coté - After Miss Julie - Main Stage West
John Craven - Heathen Valley - Main Stage West
Elijah Pinkham - Heathen Valley - Main Stage West
Nick Sholley - The Great God Pan - Cinnabar Theater