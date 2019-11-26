Smuin Contemporary Ballet Christens New Building with CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE

Smuin Contemporary Ballet christens its brand new home. The Smuin Center for Dance, with public performances of its Choreography Showcase. Smuin dancers will perform original works choreographed by their fellow company members. This one-of-a-kind showcase features a variety of dance styles and music selections. Audiences will enjoy a first look at fresh new works created by Smuin dancers testing their choreographic wings. All are invited to stay after each performance for Q&A sessions with the performers and choreographers.

Information:

March 6-8, 2020

Friday at 7:30pm

Saturday at 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday at 2:00pm

The Smuin Center for Dance

1830 17th Street (at De Haro), San Francisco

(415) 912-1899 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($35-$55)





