HOW TO MAKE AN AMERICAN SON Comes to New Conservatory Theatre Center

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Conservatory Theatre Center will present the fifth of six bold, queer, mainstage productions with how to make an American Son. Written by christopher oscar peña in 2022, the play examines themes of identity, young love, and family in the Y2K era. It will be directed by NCTC's new Artistic Director, Ben Villegas Randle.

A Madonna concert. Stealing Dad's credit card. Sounds like a great idea! Teenage Orlando enjoys a lavish and privileged life-thanks to his family's successful business. But, his Honduran-born father has different ideas of where his hard-earned cash should go. This audacious new comedy dares to ask: who is entitled to privilege?

how to make an American Son runs April 3rd through May 10th, 2026. NCTC's 2025-26 Season Subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. Tickets are $35.50-$72.50 (costs include fees).

how to make an American Son by christopher oscar peña will be directed by Ben Villegas Randle. The cast includes Caleb Andrew Cabrera, Richard Perez, Michael Phillis, Aisha Rivera, Nicholas René Rodriguez, and Matt Skinner. The creative team includes stage management by Liam Kirk, set & props design by Maya Linke, lighting & projection design by Spense Matubang, costume design by Alice Ruiz, sound design by Christopher Sauceda, and intimacy choreography by Jeunée Simon.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco’s premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.