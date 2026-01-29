SF Shakes Will Stage Free ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA as Part of Summer Park Series

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This summer's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Antony and Cleopatra continues the company's season of Empire with one of Shakespeare's most complex and passionate tragedies, exploring themes of love, power, loyalty, and betrayal.

The play revolves around the political and romantic entanglements between Mark Antony, a Roman general, and Cleopatra, the queen of Egypt. Set against the backdrop of the Roman Empire and Egypt, the play examines the conflict between duty and desire, and the impact of personal relationships on political power.

Antony and Cleopatra will perform at:

Cupertino's Memorial Park Amphitheater, July 25 - Aug 9, Saturdays and Sundays at 6 pm

Redwood City's Red Morton Park, Aug 15 - Aug 30, Saturdays and Sundays at 6 pm

San Francisco's McLaren Park, Sept 5 - Sept 13, Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday at 2 PM

San Francisco's Sue Bierman Park, Sept 19 - Sept 27, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM

The show will run approximately 90 minutes and will be performed without intermission. As always, no tickets or reservations are needed - just come as you are and enjoy the show.