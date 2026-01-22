ATRIUM Opens New Free Bay Area Art Fair At Minnesota Street Project

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ATRIUM, a new free alternative art fair showcasing contemporary art galleries rooted in the San Francisco Bay Area, has opened at Minnesota Street Project in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood. The inaugural fair runs through Sunday, January 25, with admission free to the public.

Designed as an approachable entry point to the region’s gallery ecosystem, ATRIUM brings together more than 20 Bay Area galleries presenting focused selections from their programs. The fair is grounded in Minnesota Street Project’s mission to provide affordable, long-term space for independent galleries, artists, and arts organizations, while encouraging new and emerging collectors to engage with contemporary art in a welcoming environment.

ATRIUM Director and Minnesota Street Project Executive Director Aimee Le Duc said the fair is intended to strengthen connections between galleries, artists, and audiences, while supporting both established and up-and-coming spaces. The selection committee is led by Eleanor Harwood and includes Aaron Harbour of Et al. and Jonathan Runcio of Minnesota Street Project, highlighting a broad range of contemporary practices from across the Bay Area.

Participating galleries are installed in a custom-designed layout on the first floor of Minnesota Street Project’s industrial warehouse, with booth sizes accommodating a wide range of media. Visitors may also explore the campus’s 12 resident galleries, which remain open throughout the fair.

In addition to the main fair, ATRIUM presents SKYLIGHT ABOVE, a group exhibition of artist-run gallery models installed upstairs. The exhibition focuses on experimental and artist-driven approaches to exhibition-making, offering a counterpoint to traditional art fair formats and highlighting grassroots, community-based practices.

ATRIUM is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., following a collectors and press preview and opening reception. Additional information about ATRIUM and SKYLIGHT ABOVE is available at atriumfair.com.

Minnesota Street Project, located at 1275 Minnesota Street, has served as a hub for San Francisco’s contemporary art community for nearly a decade, providing sustainable space for galleries and nonprofit arts organizations while fostering long-term cultural development in the city.