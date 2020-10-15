Smuin Contemporary Ballet Announces Encore Performance Of SUNDAY WITH SMUIN

Due to popular demand, Sunday, October 18.

Following its wildly successful sold-out performances last weekend, Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces a second edition of Sunday with Smuin, to be presented for patrons at the Oasis at John's Grill. Performing live for diners seated in the new al fresco dining area of the historic eatery in downtown San Francisco, Smuin artists will perform an all-new program featuring a medley of Smuin favorites and contemporary premieres.

Sunday with Smuin will take place Sunday, October 18, 2020 with seatings at 12:30pm, 3:00pm, and 5:30pm, at the Oasis at John's Grill (63 Ellis Street, San Francisco). For reservations, the public may email sean@johnsgrill.com and indicate they would like a table seating to coincide with one of the Smuin performances.

The first Sunday with Smuin held Sunday, October 11 sold out almost immediately following its announcement, with audiences craving live entertainment clamoring to see Smuin's first performance in seven months following the shelter-in-place order in March. The show, which was announced the Wednesday prior and sold out all three performances within hours, was attended by an enthusiastic crowd that included San Francisco Mayor London Breed, as well as Senator Scott Wiener and former Mayor Willie Brown. The dancers, masked and working only with fellow dancers with whom they are in social "pods," performed a brilliant program of world premieres choreographed by company artist Cassidy Isaacson, along with a suite of lively favorites by late founder Michael Smuin. The second edition of Sunday with Smuin will feature brand new selections, with musician Carlos Reyes performing in between the Smuin dances, for a delightful afternoon of music and dancing in the open air. As per city guidelines, patrons must order food; there is no bar service available without a meal. Smuin patrons will also be treated to a free dessert courtesy of John's Grill.

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet by presenting works that engage and delight audiences with their uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Since 2007, Artistic Director Celia Fushille has built on Michael Smuin's legacy by creating her own vision and expanding the company's repertoire. Fushille has invited numerous choreographers to create works that highlight the Smuin artists' extraordinary versatility, presenting pieces that are unique, joyful, athletic and inventive.

For reservations, the public may email sean@johnsgrill.com and indicate that they would like a table seating to coincide with one of the Smuin performances.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You