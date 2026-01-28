THE MENOPAUSE SHOW is Coming to The Marsh San Francisco

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The creative troupe who conceived So This Is Menopause at Marin Shakespeare Company will present their show’s next evolution at The Marsh San Francisco with The Menopause Show, a laugh-out-loud romp through the lives of women navigating midlife.

Performers Suraya Keating, Anjali Sawhney, Marianna Shine, and Lindsay Wood fearlessly share the highs, lows, hots, and colds of perimenopause and menopause in a hilarious and heroic journey through shifting hormones, reimagined desire, and transformational mind-body connections. This raw and remarkable tale illuminates the complex rite-of-passage women undergo with humor, honesty, and original music by Lakshmi Del Sesto.

The Menopause Show plays February 28–March 29, 2026 with performances at 5:00pm Saturdays & Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco.

Select performances will feature a rotating slate of guest performers including Cary Cronholm Rose, Merry Ross, Raina Satori, and Victoria Shaffer.