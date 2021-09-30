Sensorio Offers Serene Holiday Light Viewing With Bruce Munro: LIGHT AT SENSORIO

Holiday merrymakers can experience an ethereal outdoor light adventure at Sensorio in Paso Robles, California, where the stunning light exhibition Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio continues. A safe and serene experience where friends and family can gather during the holidays, the exhibit includes Munro's 15-acre Field of Light, an array of over 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics which gently illuminate the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color, and Munro's adjacent Light Towers, a maze of 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles glowing with optic fibers modulating to a custom musical score.

Sensorio enhances the experience with live entertainment by local musicians, and offers food and beverages including warm beverages, wine/beer, snacks and meals. A VIP experience option is also available, which includes exclusive access to a terrace overlooking Field of Light, with an Airstream bar, private tables and fire pits, and other amenities. For a post-holiday present, shoppers can share the experience of a lifetime with gift certificates, providing recipients with a romantic getaway, a special family outing, or stunning "staycation" destination.

The breathtaking immersive exhibit which opened in May 2019 has captured international media attention with Forbes describing it as "the future of public wellness," Travel + Leisure calling it a "pilgrimage-worthy art escape," and The New York Times declaring it #6 on its list of "50 Places To See In 2020."Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is currently open every Thursday through Sunday evening, with added nights during the holiday season. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The event runs now through January 2, 2022.

WHERE: Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles

DAYS/TIMES:

September: Thursdays through Sundays 6pm-10pm

October - November 6: Thursdays through Sundays 5:30pm-10pm

November 7 - January 2: Thursdays/Sundays 4:30pm-9pm, Fridays/Saturdays 4:30pm-10pm*

Additional holiday dates include Wednesday, November 24, as well as every night from Sunday, December 26 through Sunday, January 2.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at sensoriopaso.com, online ONLY. Gift certificates are available by visiting bit.ly/sensoriogiftcert.