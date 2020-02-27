Second Annual PLAYWRIGHTS' CAGEMATCH Comes to Town Hall Theatre

Town Hall Theatre in Lafayette, California, is thrilled to announce our Second Annual Playwrights' CageMatch: AMONG THE TREES, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 7:30pm. Five Playwrights enter but only one will emerge victorious. Join us as playwrights far and wide square off!

Our Playwrights' CageMatch is a chance for playwrights to show their stuff in an audience-decided live competition. The only requirements for aspiring contributors were that the scenes had to be 20 minutes or less, have no more than four characters and demonstrate gender parity.

Our theme this year is: AMONG THE TREES. The setting is a clearing among the trees, in a forest or woodland area, anywhere in the universe; there may be a doorway, portal or entranceway or two, and maybe even a window. A lovers' encounter or post-apocalyptic tale, perhaps? We looked for creative and elegant back-stories that incorporated the setting into the scenes but the tone, theme or genre was up to the playwright.

Town Hall received entries from all over the U.S., and even from Canada, New Zealand, and Qatar! Artistic Director Susan E. Evans, LitUp Dramaturg Katie Zeigler, THT staff, and volunteers are selecting the top five submissions, and each one gets one rehearsal. The five scenes are presented on March 23rd at a live staged reading at Town Hall, 3535 School Street, Lafayette, CA. Our audience will vote by token to determine the winner!

Admission for the Playwrights' CageMatch is $5 (free to our subscribers), and tokens to vote will be sold for $5.

BOX OFFICE: (925) 283-1557; www.townhalltheatre.com





