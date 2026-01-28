San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Reveals Cast of ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced the cast for its upcoming Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Antony and Cleopatra. Artist biographies for the production are available through the company.

The summer production continues the Festival’s season themed around Empire and will focus on Shakespeare’s tragedy examining love, power, loyalty, and betrayal. The play centers on the political and romantic relationship between Roman general Mark Antony and Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, set against the competing forces of the Roman Empire and Egypt. Through their entanglement, the play explores the tension between public duty and private desire, and how personal relationships shape political outcomes.

Antony and Cleopatra will perform at Cupertino’s Memorial Park Amphitheater from July 25 through August 9, with Saturday and Sunday performances at 6 p.m. The production then moves to Redwood City’s Red Morton Park from August 15 through August 30, also performing Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m. Performances will continue at San Francisco’s McLaren Park from September 5 through September 13, with shows on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday at 2 p.m. The final engagement will take place at Sue Bierman Park in San Francisco from September 19 through September 27, with Saturday and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

The production will run approximately 90 minutes and will be performed without intermission. As with all Free Shakespeare in the Park performances, no tickets or reservations are required.