San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Cast and Dates of THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival announces the cast of the 43rd season of Free Shakespeare in the Park for their production of The Two Gentlemen iof Verona. The tour will begin performances on July 19 and end on September 21.

Cast includes Tyler Aguallo (Valentine), Anthony Doan (Lucetta/Thurio), Michelle Navarrete* (Duke of Milan/Antonio/Eglamour), Emily Newsome* (Silvia), Joel Ochoa (Launce/Speed), Brennan Pickman-Thoon* (Proteus), Chanel Tilghman* (Julia); understudies are Mikki Johnson and Christopher Prescott. (*Member Actors' Equity Association)

Performances will take place July through September in public parks throughout the Bay Area, including Cupertino’s Memorial Park, Redwood City’s Red Morton Park, San Francisco’s Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park, as well as the newly added last season, Sue Bierman Park in San Francisco.

No tickets or reservations are needed to attend the shows. All are invited to bring family and friends to enjoy professional theater in a beautiful park setting at no charge. The show is suitable for all ages and runs 90 minutes without an intermission.

This will be the Festival’s second Free Shakespeare in the Park presentation of The Two Gentlemen of Verona, having staged it in 2010, directed by Kenneth Kelleher. It was also a popular Shakespeare on Tour production in 1997 and 2005-06, when it toured schools, libraries, and community centers throughout the state.

