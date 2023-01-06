Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces 2023 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

Jan. 06, 2023  
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces 2023 Season

Having just celebrated their 40th anniversary season in 2022, the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival looks forward to 2023 with a robust lineup of community programs and special events throughout the Bay Area.

Shakespeare on Tour resumes for the first time having been on hiatus due to the pandemic. A 5-actor troupe will travel with set, costumes, and props throughout the state performing an hour-long production of Shakespeare's classic comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream. The majority of these performances take place at schools, but several shows are scheduled at libraries and community centers where all are welcome to attend, at no charge.

Public performances of Shakespeare on Tour's

A Midsummer Night's Dream:

  • March 1 - 6:30 pm at Millbrae Library, 1 Library Ave, Millbrae
  • March 2 - 7:00 pm at Reedley College, Forum Hall, 995 N Reed Ave, Reedley
  • March 25 - 2:00 pm at San Francisco Public Library-Main Branch, 100 Larkin St, San Francisco
  • April 12 - 3:00 pm at Foster City Library, 1000 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City
  • April 22 - 1:00 pm at San Carlos Library, 610 Elm St, San Carlos
  • May 6 - 1:00 pm at Belmont Library, 110 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont

Querida Sor Juana/ Dear Sor Juana also returns after pandemic disruption. Conceived as a dramatic reading of the letters of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz (1648-1696) for the Bay Area Women's Theatre Festival, it was to be staged in March 2020 at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, in the heart of San Francisco's Latinx community. Like the phoenix, it rises again as Querida Sor Juana: The Death of the Phoenix of México. A public workshop will take place in May 2023, date and location TBA. Created by local Latinx theater artist Carolina Morones, Querida Sor Juana is a fan letter to the 17th century poet nun of Mexico for her feminist contributions to the question of women's rights and education.

The following educational and community engagement programs are also planned:

  • Shakespeare Residencies and Workshops continue to help educators energize their classrooms. Trained Teaching Artists facilitate the artistic and personal growth of students by transforming the group into a fun, engaging, and interactive ensemble. In 2023, SF Shakes is partnering with San Francisco's Lick-Wilmerding High School, Daly City's Westmoor High School, Pleasanton's Amador Valley High School, San Mateo's Odyssey School, San Jose's Lynbrook High School, and San Rafael's Star Academy.
  • With Shakespeare's Heartbeat, students with special needs utilize the iambic pentameter (heartbeat rhythm) of Shakespeare's words and the physicality of his characters to play interactive games to improve social skills and help with identifying and expressing emotions. Partnerships continue in 2023 with San Francisco's Francisco Middle School and Everett Middle School, as well as West Valley College's College of Adaptive Arts in Saratoga.
  • Shakespeare for All Neighbors (S4AN) is a pilot storytelling workshop series taking place in San Francisco's Tenderloin. This 6-week program started in December, and is engaging neighbors experiencing homelessness with group exercises in creative thinking, acting, improv, and storytelling in partnership with the Healing Well.
  • Enrollment for Bay Area Shakespeare Camps at McLaren Park has opened. This session, for ages 7-13, will meet weekdays July 10-21 at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, the same venue of Free Shakespeare in the Park. Additional Bay Area locations and dates will be announced soon. Shakespeare Camps engage participants with their own peers while learning about the world of performance and Shakespeare in a creative and supportive environment.

Free Shakespeare in the Park returns this summer. All are invited to attend at no charge. Shows will take place in Cupertino's Memorial Park, July 22-August 6 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 6:00 pm; Redwood City's Red Morton Park, August 12-27 on Saturdays and Sundays at 6:00 pm; and San Francisco's McLaren Park, September 2-10, on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday at 2:00 pm. Show title, cast members, creative team, and other exciting announcements are coming soon.




Shotgun Players Announce Final Extension of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Photo
Shotgun Players Announce Final Extension of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Due to unprecedented demand, Shotgun Players has extended their smash-hit production of Dave Malloy's Tony Award-winning hit through February 25, 2023. The show must close on February 25, so audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets before the show is completely sold out through the end of the run.
Maria Radutu Is Soloist For California Symphonys CHOPIN IN PARIS Photo
Maria Radutu Is Soloist For California Symphony's CHOPIN IN PARIS
California Symphony takes audiences on a musical trip to the City of Light with Chopin in Paris. Continuing California Symphony's season featuring all female soloists, Austrian-Romanian pianist Maria Radutu returns to perform Frédéric Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 (in E minor, Op. 11).
Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Melissa Aldana to be Featured in Hammer Theatres Black Cab Ja Photo
Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Melissa Aldana to be Featured in Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series
This winter, the sounds of Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana will fill Hammer Theatre Center’s intimate Hammer4 Studio during its Black Cab Jazz series.
Cast Announced for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band, a Signature Theatre production, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre beginning Saturday, February 25 and continuing through Sunday, April 2, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You


Shotgun Players Announce Final Extension of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Announces Through February 25Shotgun Players Announce Final Extension of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Announces Through February 25
January 4, 2023

Due to unprecedented demand, Shotgun Players has extended their smash-hit production of Dave Malloy's Tony Award-winning hit through February 25, 2023. The show must close on February 25, so audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets before the show is completely sold out through the end of the run.
Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Melissa Aldana to be Featured in Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz SeriesGrammy-Nominated Saxophonist Melissa Aldana to be Featured in Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series
January 4, 2023

This winter, the sounds of Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana will fill Hammer Theatre Center’s intimate Hammer4 Studio during its Black Cab Jazz series.
Cast Announced for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory TheatreCast Announced for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
January 4, 2023

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band, a Signature Theatre production, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre beginning Saturday, February 25 and continuing through Sunday, April 2, 2023. 
Hammer Theatre Center to Present Screening of National Theatre's PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie ComerHammer Theatre Center to Present Screening of National Theatre's PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer
January 3, 2023

Hammer Theatre Center will take audiences to the heart of the #MeToo movement during its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Prima Facie, Suzie Miller’s award-winning play about a criminal justice system stacked against sexual assault victims, directed by Justin Martin.
Final Two Weeks to See AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco PlayhouseFinal Two Weeks to See AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
January 3, 2023

Bay Area theatre lovers have two more weeks to catch San Francisco Playhouse’s hit musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. As You Like It must close Saturday, January 14, 2023. 
share