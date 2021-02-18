San Francisco Playhouse and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre Announce Casting for [hieroglyph]

San Francisco Playhouse and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre announce casting for its co-production of the new play [hieroglyph] by Erika Dickerson-Despenza.

The cast features Jamella Cross, Safiya Fredericks, Khary L. Moye, and Anna Marie Sharpe. All actors appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. The work will be directed by Margo Hall, marking Lorraine Hansberry Theatre's first staged production since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the first production Hall has directed for the company since taking the helm in September 2020.

[hieroglyph] will be fully produced and filmed on stage at San Francisco Playhouse, presented as an on-demand video stream from March 13th through April 3rd, 2021. Patrons may support the organization of their choice by purchasing tickets ($15 - $100) from Lorraine Hansberry Theatre at lhtsf.org or from San Francisco Playhouse at sfplayhouse.org.