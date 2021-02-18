Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Playhouse and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre Announce Casting for [hieroglyph]

The cast features Jamella Cross, Safiya Fredericks, Khary L. Moye, and Anna Marie Sharpe.

Feb. 18, 2021  

San Francisco Playhouse and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre announce casting for its co-production of the new play [hieroglyph] by Erika Dickerson-Despenza.

The cast features Jamella Cross, Safiya Fredericks, Khary L. Moye, and Anna Marie Sharpe. All actors appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. The work will be directed by Margo Hall, marking Lorraine Hansberry Theatre's first staged production since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the first production Hall has directed for the company since taking the helm in September 2020.

[hieroglyph] will be fully produced and filmed on stage at San Francisco Playhouse, presented as an on-demand video stream from March 13th through April 3rd, 2021. Patrons may support the organization of their choice by purchasing tickets ($15 - $100) from Lorraine Hansberry Theatre at lhtsf.org or from San Francisco Playhouse at sfplayhouse.org.

The compelling drama [hieroglyph] follows 13-year-old Davis, involuntarily displaced in Chicago two months post-Katrina, where she wrestles with the cultural landscape of a new city and school community while secretly coping with the PTSD of an assault at the Superdome. With her mother still in New Orleans committed to the fight for Black land ownership and her father committed to starting a new life in the Midwest, divorce threatens to further separate a family already torn apart. Will Davis be left hanging in the balance? [hieroglyph] traverses the intersection of environmental racism, sexual violence, and displacement, examining the psychological effects of a state-sanctioned man-made disaster on the most vulnerable members of the Katrina diaspora. This work is part of award-winning playwright Dickerson-Despenza's planned 10-play Katrina Cycle of plays focused on the effects of Hurricane Katrina in and beyond New Orleans.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
A.C.T. Announces New Performance Dates and Casting for A.C.T. Out Loud Series Photo

A.C.T. Announces New Performance Dates and Casting for A.C.T. Out Loud Series

The Monterey Jazz Festival Releases Never Before Shared Commission Performances Photo

The Monterey Jazz Festival Releases Never Before Shared Commission Performances

BWW Previews: MEROLA RECITAL: ANYTHING FOR LOVE AND HONOR at Home Computer Screens Photo

BWW Previews: MEROLA RECITAL: ANYTHING FOR LOVE AND HONOR at Home Computer Screens

BWW Review: PROGRAM 02 at San Francisco Ballet Shows How Thrilling Contemporary Dance Can Photo

BWW Review: PROGRAM 02 at San Francisco Ballet Shows How Thrilling Contemporary Dance Can Be


More Hot Stories For You

  • David Rose Presents LEVINSKY at MICF
  • Premiere of RAIN BEAU'S END Launches with Live Q&A with the Cast and Crew
  • ENLIGHTENMENT To Premiere 10 March
  • Survey Finds That People Are Considering Leaving The Victorian Music Industry