San Francisco Playhouse Presents THE JEWELRY BOX

Nov. 21, 2020  

San Francisco Playhouse presents The Jewelry Box, written and performed by Brian Copeland, as the second show of their 2020/21 Season. The Jewelry Box was developed by David Ford and Brian Copeland. David Ford directs this production. The on-demand video production will be filmed in-person on stage at San Francisco Playhouse, in collaboration with Actors' Equity Association. The on-demand video will be airing November 28 - December 25, 2020.

In this hilariously heartwarming story, a prequel to Copeland's hit solo show Not a Genuine Black Man, a young Brian heads to the "mean streets" of Oakland to buy his mom a Christmas present. When he finds the perfect gift - a jewelry box in the White Front store - six-year-old Brian sets out to earn the required $11.97 by Christmas Eve.

Access to the performance will be provided to subscribers and single ticket buyers as an on-demand video stream from November 28th through December 25th, 2020. Tickets ($15 - $100) and subscriptions ($200 - $300) are now available.


