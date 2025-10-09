San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Announces Season 48: SHINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) has announced Season 48: SHINE, a jubilant celebration of queer artistry, resilience, and community. The new season, spanning fall 2025 through summer 2026, features large-scale concerts across Bay Area venues and intimate performances at The Chan National Queer Arts Center, now entering its third year.

Season highlights include the return of the beloved Holiday Spectacular, a high-energy Totally ‘80s concert, a Pride salute to Dolly Parton, and the 25th anniversary of Sing for the Cure featuring Broadway star Britney Coleman. Also returning is Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa with Andrew Lippa & Friends, along with a Queer Lunar New Year celebration in partnership with GAPA and the annual Crescendo Gala.

“This season, we radiate joy as our unapologetic selves,” said Jacob Stensberg, SFGMC Artistic Director. “We celebrate the strength, resilience, and warmth of the LGBTQ+ community with our theme—SHINE. Light, once emitted, never dissipates. We use our voices to highlight inclusion, community, and kindness. It is our moment to shine.”

SFGMC CEO Christopher Verdugo added, “SHINE represents not just a concert season — it’s a celebration of the resilience, artistry, and joy that define who we are. We’re proud to continue growing The Chan Center as a cultural home for queer performance and creativity.”

Tickets are now on sale at sfgmc.org.

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

December 12–24, 2025 | Multiple Bay Area Venues

SFGMC’s signature holiday tradition returns with eight performances across San Francisco, Berkeley, Sonoma, and Davies Symphony Hall. Audiences can expect festive harmonies, campy showstoppers, and a joyful celebration of love and light.

TOTALLY ‘80S!

March 2026 | Date and Venue TBA

Get ready for big hair and bigger voices as SFGMC revisits the decade of protest anthems, power ballads, and pop icons that shaped a generation.

DOLLY! A PRIDE SHOW

June 2026 | Date and Venue TBA

A sparkling, rhinestone-filled Pride celebration honoring Dolly Parton — a legend of kindness, camp, and unapologetic individuality.

SING FOR THE CURE – 25th Anniversary Concert

October 30, 2025 | The Chan Center

A special benefit concert featuring members of SFGMC, Broadway’s Britney Coleman, and Bay Area artists. Proceeds support Bay Area Cancer Connections.

HOLIDAY SING-ALONG

November 18, 2025 | The Chan Center

A joyful evening where audiences can join SFGMC in belting out seasonal favorites — lyrics, laughter, and cocoa included.

ANDREW LIPPA & FRIENDS

January 24, 2026 | The Chan Center

Broadway composer Andrew Lippa (I Am Harvey Milk, Unbreakable) returns for an evening of songs, stories, and special guests.

QUEER LUNAR NEW YEAR

February 20, 2026 | The Chan Center

Presented in partnership with GAPA, this vibrant celebration marks the Year of the Horse with food, performances, and QTAPI artistry.

CRESCENDO GALA

April 25, 2026 | Westin St. Francis, San Francisco

SFGMC’s annual gala returns for its 20th year, blending glamor, community spirit, and powerhouse performances in support of the chorus’s educational and artistic programs.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.