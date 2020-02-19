San Francisco Ballet has won two awards at the 20th National Dance Awards and Critics Circle, announced earlier today in London: STEF STEFANOU AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING COMPANY and BEST CLASSICAL CHOREOGRAPHY, awarded for Alexei Ratmansky's Shostakovich Trilogy, a co-commission with American Ballet Theatre.

This year, 418 companies, choreographers, performers, and other creative artists were nominated for the awards. Nominations are made by members of the Dance section of the Critics' Circle, over 30 of whom participated in this year's judging process. The National Dance Awards covers performances in the UK between September 1, 2018, and August 31, 2019. SF Ballet was presented at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London, May 29-June 8, 2019.

SF Ballet gives the West Coast premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's The Seasons, another co-commission with American Ballet Theatre, March 26 -April 5, 2020 at the War Memorial Opera House.

