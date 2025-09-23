SALLY & TOM West Coast Premiere is Coming to Marin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marin Theatre will present the West Coast Premiere of Sally & Tom. Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, known for her acclaimed works about American history Topdog/Underdog and Father Comes Home From the Wars, sets the stage with the metatheatrical story of a fictional up-and-coming theatre company rehearsing a play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. As opening night approaches, playwright Luce is struggling with rewrites and pressure from a producer about how to frame the relationship between the third president and the woman he enslaved. The playwright also stars as Sally, while Tom is played by her romantic partner (and the production’s director). The past and present collide in this electrifying exploration of artistic authenticity, history, power, and truth.

Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner makes his Marin Theatre directorial debut with this work. Sally & Tom will be performed October 30 – November 23, 2025 at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley.

Director Gardner has assembled a talented cast to bring this story to life. Emily Newsome (she/her) makes her Marin Theatre debut as Luce, a playwright who also stars as Sally Hemings in her play The Pursuit of Happiness. Newsome has performed with American Conservatory Theater, Center Repertory Company, Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley Shakespeare Company, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, and The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Seen in Marin Theatre’s Yaga and Oslo, Adam KuveNiemann (he/him) returns as Mike, the director who also stars as Thomas Jefferson in The Pursuit of Happiness. He has appeared onstage at American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Center Repertory Company, San Francisco Playhouse, Aurora Theatre Company, Shotgun Players, New Conservatory Theatre Center, and Oakland Theatre Project.

Asia Jackson (she/her) makes her Marin Theatre debut as Maggie, an actor, publicist, and fight director who plays the role of Mary Hemings, Sally’s sister, in The Pursuit of Happiness. Jackson has acted with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, San Francisco Playhouse, Aurora Theatre Company, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center, and Berkeley Playhouse.

Titus VanHook (he/him) makes his Marin Theatre debut as Kwame, an almost famous actor who plays the role of James Hemings, Sally’s brother, in The Pursuit of Happiness. VanHook has performed with African-American Shakespeare Company, Classical Theatre of Harlem, and Chautauqua Theater Company.

Seen in Marin Theatre’s Mother of the Maid, peerless, Native Son, The Way West, and Thomas and Sally, Rosie Hallett (she/her) returns to Marin Theatre as Ginger, an actor who plays the role of Patsy Jefferson, Thomas’ daughter, in The Pursuit of Happiness. Hallett has been featured in productions at American Conservatory Theater, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Center Repertory Company, Shotgun Players, Word for Word, and San Francisco Shakespeare Festival.

Appearing in The Wolves, Nicole Apostol Bruno (they/them) returns to Marin Theatre as Scout, an actor who plays the role of Polly Jefferson, Thomas’ daughter, in The Pursuit of Happiness. Bruno has acted with Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Marin Shakespeare Company, Z Space, SFBATCO, PlayGround, Los Altos Stage Company, and Hillbarn Theatre.

Michael Phillis (he/him) makes his Marin Theatre debut as Geoff, an actor who plays the role of Captain Cooper and other characters and creates the sets and costumes for The Pursuit of Happiness. Phillis has performed with American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, San Francisco Playhouse, California Shakespeare Theater, Curran Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center, Shotgun Players, OASIS, and Killing My Lobster.

Kenneth Ray (he/him) makes his Marin Theatre debut as Devon, an actor who plays the role of Nathan, Mary’s husband, in The Pursuit of Happiness. Ray has been seen onstage at Clubbed Thumb, Virginia Stage Company, The Flea Theatre, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Lincoln Theatre.

Sally & Tom features choreography by Lisa Townsend, scenic design by Kate Noll, costume design by Pamela Rodriguez-Montero with Sam Robinson as costume design assistant, lighting design by Spense Matubang, sound design by Gregory Robinson, and wig design by Jessica Carter. Tony Ostini is the stage manager, Maya Herbsman is the intimacy coordinator, and Marie Ramirez Downing is voice/ dialect coach.

