Ryan Raftery Brings THE RISE AND FALL (AND RISE) OF MARTHA STEWART to Feinstein's at the Nikko
Direct from New York City, writer-performerRyan Raftery will bring his acclaimed show, The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart, to Feinstein's at the Nikko for two performances only-Friday, July 26 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, July 27 (8 p.m.). From her humble beginnings in Nutley, New Jersey, to her empire-building years in Westport, Connecticut, to her highly-publicized stint in federal prison, The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart tells the fascinating story of the woman who changed the way we live our lives by daring us to try harder. Set to the music of artists as varied as Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele, and Metallica, The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart is a chronicle of epically blind ambition. Tickets for Ryan Raftery range in price from $40-$70 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com. Tickets prices are subject to change without notice.
Hailed as "a one-man musical juggernaut" (New York Daily News) and "a force of nature all his own" (Interview magazine), Ryan Raftery is the creator of the smash-hit Anna Wintour, Andy Cohen, and Calvin Klein musicals. A native New Yorker and graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, Raftery has been seen on television in "Ugly Betty," "What I Like About You," "Malcolm in the Middle," and, most memorably, on "Law & Order: SVU" where he warmed hearts all across America as Dennis Faber, the Amish teenager with measles. He has written eight shows, including the aforementioned Wintour, Cohen, and Klein musicals, as well asRyan Raftery & Friends: A Solo Act, Ryan Raftery's It Gets Worse and Ryan Raftery: King of the Jews.
Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting. Past performers include Tony Danza, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Minnie Driver, Jeff Goldblum, Billy Porter, Caissie Levy, Darren Criss, Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt, Jim Brickman, Kathleen Turner, Linda Eder, Cheyenne Jackson, Rita Moreno, Tommy Tune. . .and Michael Feinstein himself!
There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu.
Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.
For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.