Magic Theatre And Rainbow Zebra Productions Present ENTANGLED By Julie Hébert

Magic Theatre, in association with Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC, will present ENTANGLED, written by Julie Hébert and directed by Andrea Gordon, on Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Magic Theatre at Fort Mason in San Francisco.

Entangled will be performed Saturday, January 31 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 1 at 4:00 p.m. Performances will take place at Magic Theatre, located at Fort Mason, 2 Marina Boulevard, Building D, 3rd Floor. Tickets are $20.

Set in the mountains of New Mexico, Entangled centers on two female scientists who find themselves locked down with an unpredictable handyman. As professional and emotional tensions mount, the play explores human connection through the lens of quantum physics, drawing parallels between personal relationships and the scientific concept of entanglement. Disagreements about truth, reality, and responsibility unfold alongside moments of vulnerability and collapse, as the characters navigate isolation and conflicting worldviews.

The production features an ensemble cast including Anne Darragh, Kina Kantor, Brian Lohmann, Michael Anthony Torres, Caleb Cabrera, and Eloise Johnson.

Julie Hébert is an acclaimed writer and director whose work spans theatre, film, and television. Her plays have been produced nationwide, and she is a two-time recipient of the PEN Center Award in Drama. Her television writing has been recognized with both Emmy and Peabody Awards.

Andrea Gordon, Artistic Director of Rainbow Zebra Productions, has directed and produced theatre on the West Coast since 1983. Her leadership roles have included positions at Eureka Theatre, Tour de Force Theatre Company, and Theater Artists of Marin, among others. She is a legacy member and current Artistic Associate of Three Girl Theatre and has directed productions throughout California, as well as in New York City and Chicago.

Rainbow Zebra Productions, LLC has collaborated with Magic Theatre since 2023 and was recently named a Resident Theatre Company. The company focuses on producing work by established playwrights—particularly women—across theatre, film, podcasts, and television, with an emphasis on socially and emotionally resonant storytelling.

