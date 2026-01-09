Emil Amok Guillermo to Present New Solo Show at 2026 Playground-SF Solo Fest

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Amok Productions will present “69, Emil Amok: A Real Journalist Stands Up,” written and performed by Emil Amok Guillermo, presented as part of the 2026 Playground-SF Solo Fest at Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St. in San Francisco, on Jan. 17 at 7pm, Jan. 26 at 8:30pm, Feb. 2 at 8:30pm, and Feb. 7 at 2:30pm.

"69, Emil Amok.." is a fast ,fearless, funny one-man show by award-winning journalist, humorist, and Poet Laureate Emil Amok Guillermo. He turns a milestone birthday-and a full-blown case of Trump Derangement Syndrome-into a comic reckoning with aging, politics, race, family, and American absurdity. In trying to figure out how America and the world got into our current situation, Guillermo addresses the headlines as he riffs on growing older, life after the newsroom, his immigrant roots, his trans daughter, and what it means to stay sane (or joyfully deranged) in the Trump era. Smart, personal, unapologetically political, the show proves that getting older doesn't mean calming down, especially when democracy is on the line.

ABOUT EMIL AMOK GUILLERMO

San Francisco native Emil Amok Guillermo is a journalist, humorist, playwright, and poet laureate whose work has appeared in print, on radio, and on stages across North America, from San Francisco to New York. A former host of NPR's "All Things Considered," and longtime columnist, Guillermo is known for blending politics, race, culture, and comedy into performances that challenge audiences to laugh-and think-at the same time. The show is free with a suggested donation. Performance runs approximately 55 minutes.

Emil Amok Guillermo has performed his "Amok Monologues" at Fringe festivals in the U.S. and Canada. His shows re inspired by his weekly "Emil Amok" columns in the mainstream and ethnic media since 1995. See them on Substack (Emil Amok's Takeout); The Philippines Inquirer (inquirer.net); The Oakland Post; and on (www.aaldef.org/blog. Also, AsAmNews. He hosts "The PETA Podcast," and "Emil Amok's Takeout" on YouTube.com; See him at www.amok.com. He has appeared in local SF Bay Area and Off-Off Broadway productions at the Theatre for the New City.

He will be in a stage reading of "The Amanuensis," on Jan. 22-24 at the Firestone Gallery in New York City.