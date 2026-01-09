Cast Set for TUTTI FRUTTI: THE MUSICAL West Coast Premiere

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Architect of Rock 'N' Roll is coming to the West Coast. Super Bad Theater Company, LLC and Lesher Center for The Arts has revealed the official cast and creative team for the West Coast Premiere of "Tutti Frutti: The Life and Music of Little Richard."

​Leading the production is the award-winning Dedrick Weathersby, stepping into the titular role as the legendary Little Richard. This electrifying musical journey explores the trials, triumphs, and transformative sound of one of music's most influential icons.

​The West Coast Premiere Cast

​The production features a dynamic ensemble of performers bringing the pivotal figures of Little Richard's life to the stage:

Little Richard is played by Dedrick Weathersby; Clint Brantley is played by E'tian Parker; Mr. Richard Penniman is played by Demetrius Perry; Scott is played by Cody Casey; Sister Rosetta Tharpe is played by Yvonne Cobbs; Ernestine Campbell is played by Laiona Scott; Bumps Blackwell is played by Benjamin C. Roberts; Billy Wright is played by Josh Alvin; Audrey Robinson is played by Whitney Lampkin; Pat Boone, Alan Freed, and Art Rupe are played by Dominic Antonich; and the ensemble includes Taryn Hannigan, Jataun Gilbert, Michaela Sadler, and C.L. Willis.

​Bringing the iconic score to life is a powerhouse live band: Vernon Hall, Aaron Patterson, Mike Frost, Chris Brochard, Kyle Dooley, and Ryan Rodgers.

​The production is helmed by a distinguished team of artists dedicated to preserving the legacy of the "Innovator and Originator."

The Artistic Director and Writer is Dedrick Weathersby; the Assistant Director is Tajianna Okechukwu; music arrangement is by Justin Rayna; choreography is by Tracey Freeman; the Stage Manager is Taylor Mendez; the Assistant Stage Manager is Christine Williams; and the Production Interns are Everest Tomasello and Tommy Newman.