SECRET IMPROV VICE is Coming the Shelton Theater in Monthly Event

Set near the OG alleyways of SF Film Noir, Secret Improv VICE is back on January 11th at 5pm at the Shelton Theater.

Watch closely as flawed detectives, cunning dames, and shady lowlifes collide in an unpredictable plot cooked up quicker than a midnight alibi.

Nobody knows who's guilty, who's innocent, or who's about to double-cross whom; not even the players. Improv with a Sam Spade twist, join in on this this monthly event.