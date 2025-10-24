Review: SUFFS at Orpheum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The national touring company of Tony winner for Best Book and Best Score Suffs rolls into San Francisco with a production that is just as powerful and relevant as its 2022 Broadway debut. With its major theme of perseverance to a cause, the story of the suffragists movement can be seen as a precursor to the civil rights, gay rights, ERA, #metoo, and No Kings marches of today.

Maya Keleher (Alice Paul) and company.

Following the story of two opposing factions in the suffrage movement represented by old guard Carrie Chapman Catt (Marya Grandy) and the younger, direct action proponent Alice Paul (Maya Keleher), Suffs is much more than a one-note political tirade. Blending in the backstories of those involved and the rampant racism of the times that threatened to tear the movement apart, creator Shaina Taub shows the human side of leaders of a cause. It seems ludicrous to us now that women had to fight decades for the right to vote, just as horrific that now we’re fighting against a dictatorship in the US.

Danyel Fulton (Ida B. Wells), Trisha Jeffrey (Mary Church Terrell), and Victoria Pekel (Phyllis Terrell).

Taub’s score is fantastic, right from the opening number “Let Mother Vote” to "Finish the Fight", to the stirring "Wait My Turn". There’s both humor and heartbreaking drama when the suffs are jailed for opposing US involvement in WWI. The women see themselves as nurturers to both their men, so why not the nation. The men, mostly represented by Woodrow Wilson, are misogynistic chauvinists. Direction and staging by Leigh Siverman (Violet, Yellow Face) is terrific and the ensemble shines from start to finish. Its a rollercoaster of emotions well worth the ride.

Monica Tulia Ramirez (Inez Milholland) and company.

With its backdrop of isolationism, racism, pacifism, and anti-feminism, Suffs successfully puts a human spin to larger themes illustrating the determination and courage to continue the struggle in the face of huge opposition. As the tireless Paul moves on with her goal of passing the era, she’s confronted by a 1970’s style feminist who challenges her limited view- she has now become the old guard and must make way for the future.

Suffs continues through November 9th. For tickets call 888-746-1799 opt. 3 or go to broadwaysf.com.

Photo credits: Joan Marcus

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...