Remote Theater And The Marsh Stage THE CHOICE in July

Remote Theater, the award-winning "live cinema" company born during the pandemic, announced today the July 2022 production of "The Choice," a multi-playwright reflection on Roe v. Wade. Styled after Remote/Marsh's much-lauded January production, Insurrection - examining the events of January 6, 2021 - The Choice seeks to bring greater understanding to ongoing conflicts in American civic life by dramatizing different stories in different voices working with some of the nation's greatest playwrights and actors. Remote and the Marsh will announce playwrights and ticketing next week.

"Our last production, Insurrection, was a proof of concept for the multi-author approach," said Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder and artistic director of Remote. "It's a great way to inspire brilliant writing at a time when an empathetic look at people across ideological divides is much needed, and much wanted. Stephanie Weisman, founder and artistic director of The Marsh, is a perfect partner for us because of her decades of experience, developing new work."

The event is the first in a series of productions under the banner, The American Common Law Theatre Project, a return to the law for Giovanni Rodriguez, artistic director and co-founder of Remote. Earlier in his career, he worked as a writer for several prominent litigators based in New York. His last contribution to the law was a 1997 mock trial of Lizzie Borden at Stanford, starring the real Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and William Rehnquist in the 1990's. The one-day-only fundraiser played to a crowd of 700, plus thousands more via media channels. His January production of INSURRECTION - a play that examined people impacted by the January 6, 2001 attack on the US Capitol - surpassed all expectations for audience turnout and helped set the template for The American Common Law Theatre Project.

Tickets will go on sale next week at remote.theater.