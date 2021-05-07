Ragazzi Continuo Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Virtual Concert, June 12

Ragazzi Continuo will celebrate a decade of song with All Will Shine, a virtual concert of the adult a cappella choir's favorites from the past decade. Joined by singers from across the country, the group, composed of graduates of the acclaimed Ragazzi Boys Chorus, will welcome new and returning members to celebrate its 10-year history.

Utilizing the groundbreaking Ragazzi Virtual Studio technology that allows singers to perform together from home in real time, this concert will be recorded, then mixed and mastered by members of Continuo. All Will Shine will feature familiar melodies, such as the haunting Shenandoah, eloquent Dedication, evocative Down in the River, and incandescent Franz Biebl's Ave Maria, as well as the premiere of some new arrangements. After the concert, Continuo invites audiences to toast the group's history and chat with the singers.

Directed by Michael Stahl, All Will Shine will stream at 5pm PDT Saturday, June 12, 2021. A suggested donation of $25 per viewer is encouraged to support Ragazzi Continuo. For information the public may visit www.ragazzicontinuo.org or email info@ragazzicontinuo.org.

To celebrate this momentous anniversary, Ragazzi Continuo will also release a brand-new album. More information will be available at a later date.

Ragazzi Continuo was formed in September 2010 and now consists of nineteen choristers, all of whom sang in Ragazzi Boys Chorus during their formative years. All of the members participated in their college choirs, but finding a post-college men's chorus that allowed them to thrive musically, as they had as Ragazzi boys, proved challenging. Thus Ragazzi Continuo was born, and is currently comprised of singers whose day jobs find them working in tech, teaching voice, and more, while their love of music, years of training, and finely-honed ensemble are evident in their stirring performances.