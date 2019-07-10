Promethean Artists Welcomes Deborah Voigt For General Management

Promethean Artists has announced that acclaimed American soprano Deborah Voigt has joined the roster for General Management. Voigt is the first artist to join the company's selective roster since its founding seven months ago. Having made her name as a leading dramatic soprano, she is internationally lauded for her performances in the operas of Wagner and Strauss, as well as for her recitals and accounts of Broadway standards and popular songs. This change in management reflects what she considers a return to her roots, as she moves from an opera-centered repertoire to the music that first inspired her to choose the life of a singer.

"I am so excited to be opening this new chapter in my career, and to be navigating the journey with a new management team that is fully behind my vision for the future," Voigt said. "I have been blessed for nearly three decades to sing the greatest operatic roles on the world's most important opera stages. I have now reached a time in my life and career when I want to focus more of my creativity and energy on the music that drew me into singing in the first place, including the gospel music I have sung at church since I was a child and the music of Broadway.

"I want to continue to perform American standards, which I have always included in my recitals, but I also want to perform the popular songs and music from the musical theater of our own times. Simply put, I want to program and perform more of the music I most love and want to sing, from those Karen Carpenter songs I fell so madly in love with as a teenager, to the Sondheim standards I adore, to music by some of the extraordinary singer-songwriters of today."



"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished and accomplished artist as Ms. Voigt to the Promethean roster," Adam Cavagnaro, President and Founder of Promethean Artists said. "In addition to being one of the most celebrated Wagnerian sopranos of our time, she is an icon in the global operatic community. Her contributions to the art form, both on the leading stages of the world and on screen as a featured host on the Met's 'Live in HD' broadcasts, have inspired generations of audiences and artists alike. Promethean Artists looks forward to working with Ms. Voigt as she enters this new exciting stage of her career."

Voigt adds: "Promethean Artists is exactly the kind of company I want to work with as I begin this new chapter of my career. Adam and his team represent a splendid mix of extraordinary talents, and I'm very excited to partner with an agency that concentrates its efforts on a select roster of artists. The fact that they are based in my hometown, San Francisco, affirms the feeling I have that my life and career have truly come full circle."





