PianoSonoma to Present 2025 Vino & Vibrato Concert Series

pianoSonoma, under the leadership of Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Jessica & Michael Shinn, will present the 2025 season of Vino & Vibrato, a 4-part concert series held at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California with concerts on July 15, 17, 22, and 24.

This year's series includes performances by Bay Area favorite Peter Dugan (piano) and wife, mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan, cellist Michael Dahlberg, pianist and violinist Gabrielle Chou, pianists Sasha Kasman Laude and Christine Wu, violinist Doori Na, trumpeter Riley Mulherkar, and the Shinns, performing music from Baroque to Jazz, exciting contemporary works by Gabriel Kahane and John Adams, and much more. Highlights include two powerhouse Ravel works to celebrate the composer's 150th birthday, Piazzolla's Four Seasons spread across two concerts, and two world premieres for piano four hands by Dugan, commissioned by pianoSonoma in celebration of its fifteenth season.

pianoSonoma is thrilled to announce the return of Artist Exchanges and Wine Tastings for the 2025 season. Artist Exchanges give audience members a chance to gain insight into the lives and minds of pianoSonoma Artists in Residence and to give each of their performances more personal context. This year's Artist Exchanges will be held on July 17 and 24, led by Kara Dugan and Sasha Kasman Laude, respectively. ​​

All concerts are held at Schroeder Hall at GMC and start at 6pm PT following 5:30pm Wine Tastings. Pre-concert Artist Exchanges take place on the Thursday of each week and begin at 4:30pm prior to the wine tasting. Artist Exchanges and Wine Tastings are included in the cost of tickets for that evening.

