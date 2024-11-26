Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
Photos: A SHERLOCK CAROL at San Jose Stage Company

Performances run through December 15, 2024. 

By: Nov. 26, 2024
All new production photos have been released from A Sherlock Carol at San Jose Stage Company. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, performances run through December 15, 2024. Check out the photos below!

Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages!


 

Photo Credit: Dave Lepori

L. Peter Callender, and Julian López-Morillas

L. Peter Callender, and Julian López-Morillas

L. Peter Callender, and Julian López-Morillas

L. Peter Callender, Anjoli Aguilar, Li-Leng Au, Mike Storm and Keith Pinto

L. Peter Callender and Keith Pinto

Anjoli Aguilar

Anjoli Aguilar, Keith Pinto and L. Peter Callender

L. Peter Callender and Li-Leng Au

Li-Leng Au, Keith Pinto, L. Peter Callender, Julian López-Morillas, Anjoli Aguilar, and Mike Storm

Li-Leng Au, L. Peter Callender, Julian López-Morillas and Mike Storm

Mike Storm, L. Peter Callender, and Li-Leng Au

Mike Storm

L. Peter Callender and Mike Storm

L. Peter Callender, Anjoli Aguilar, and Keith Pinto

Anjoli Aguilar, Mike Storm, L. Peter Callender, Julian López-Morillas, Li-Leng Au, and Keith Pinto




