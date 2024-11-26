Photos: A SHERLOCK CAROL at San Jose Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released from A Sherlock Carol at San Jose Stage Company. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, performances run through December 15, 2024. Check out the photos below!

Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages!





